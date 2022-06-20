StockNews.com Lowers SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

SPNE opened at $6.72 on Friday. SeaSpine has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 7.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SeaSpine by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in SeaSpine by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 558,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

