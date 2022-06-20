StockNews.com Upgrades Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) to “Buy”

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.27. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 133,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 789,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,763,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 245,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 24,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 165,476 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Commercial Vehicle Group (Get Rating)
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.
