Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.93.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $632.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $689.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $725.49. Equinix has a 52 week low of $606.12 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 116.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

