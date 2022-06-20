Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.
Shares of OESX opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.09. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99.
About Orion Energy Systems (Get Rating)
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
