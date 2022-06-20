Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of OESX opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.09. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 14,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 339,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 729.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 96,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 84,882 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

