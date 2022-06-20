ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of ABIO stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.20. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.84.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, insider Fund Lp Funicular acquired 64,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $150,454.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,580,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,986,648.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have purchased 477,241 shares of company stock worth $1,092,974 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABIO. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

