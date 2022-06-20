ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of ABIO stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.20. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.84.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABIO. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.12% of the company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARCA biopharma (ABIO)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.