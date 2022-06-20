Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GWRE. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.60.

GWRE opened at $72.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.29. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,636 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $406,806.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,713.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,718 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $124,005.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,266.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $692,928. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $67,267,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,376,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,239,000 after purchasing an additional 342,391 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,245,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,491,000 after purchasing an additional 286,750 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,391,000 after purchasing an additional 253,401 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,836,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

