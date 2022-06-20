Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RLGY. TheStreet cut shares of Realogy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realogy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $12.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Realogy has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $21.03.

Realogy ( NYSE:RLGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Realogy had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Realogy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realogy will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Realogy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,029,000 after purchasing an additional 69,223 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 1,852.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 141,574 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realogy during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 215,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 22,011 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 102,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

