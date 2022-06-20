StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIOL. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $4.56 on Friday. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.34.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 62.40% and a negative net margin of 34.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 9.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 114,432 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 643.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 387,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 335,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 76.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 192,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 83,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 334.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 67,437 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOLASE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.