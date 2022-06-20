StockNews.com Upgrades Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) to “Buy”

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCEP. Oddo Bhf upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($69.79) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($62.50) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $50.86 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,073,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,297,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,074,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,434,000 after purchasing an additional 607,071 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.