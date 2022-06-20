MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

MIXT stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $200.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.85. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.14 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 6.24%. On average, analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other MiX Telematics news, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 79,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $38,770.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ian Jacobs bought 351,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $137,094.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,096,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,297,498.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,365,175 shares of company stock valued at $607,220 and have sold 120,143 shares valued at $58,758. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,312,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after buying an additional 174,343 shares during the period. Harber Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 77.0% in the first quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 382,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 166,340 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after buying an additional 95,400 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,043,000 after buying an additional 24,399 shares during the period.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

