Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) and INEO Tech (OTC:INEOF) Financial Survey

INEO Tech (OTC:INEOF – Get Rating) and Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for INEO Tech and Interpublic Group of Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INEO Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Interpublic Group of Companies 1 4 4 0 2.33

Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus target price of $39.44, indicating a potential upside of 45.82%. Given Interpublic Group of Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Interpublic Group of Companies is more favorable than INEO Tech.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares INEO Tech and Interpublic Group of Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INEO Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Interpublic Group of Companies $10.24 billion 1.04 $952.80 million $2.56 10.57

Interpublic Group of Companies has higher revenue and earnings than INEO Tech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.7% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares INEO Tech and Interpublic Group of Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INEO Tech N/A N/A N/A Interpublic Group of Companies 9.67% 31.10% 5.75%

Summary

Interpublic Group of Companies beats INEO Tech on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

INEO Tech Company Profile

INEO Tech Corp., through its subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., provides location based digital advertising, analytics, and loss prevention solutions for retailers. Its technology integrates and monetizes digital screens with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. The company's cloud-based platform uses Internet of Things and artificial intelligence technology to deliver digital advertising to each retail location based on the demographic mix, such as age and gender, of customer traffic at each location. The company owns and operates its INEO Welcoming Network and offers its technology through a SaaS-based solution to retail chains. It operates in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and the Netherlands. INEO Tech Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services. It also provides various diversified services, including meeting and event production, sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity, and strategic marketing consulting. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. in January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

