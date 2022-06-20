Comparing Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) and Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF)

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating) and Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Killam Apartment REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 19.08% 15.69% 7.59% Killam Apartment REIT N/A N/A N/A

0.0% of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Killam Apartment REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 1 0 0 2.00 Killam Apartment REIT 0 1 9 0 2.90

Killam Apartment REIT has a consensus target price of $24.68, suggesting a potential upside of 93.54%. Given Killam Apartment REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Killam Apartment REIT is more favorable than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Killam Apartment REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $888.00 million 1.02 $169.36 million N/A N/A Killam Apartment REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has higher revenue and earnings than Killam Apartment REIT.

Summary

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações beats Killam Apartment REIT on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (Get Rating)

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial properties in Brazil. The company also engages in the leasing, management, and construction of properties; and the provision of consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Killam Apartment REIT (Get Rating)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

