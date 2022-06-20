Critical Comparison: Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) vs. Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) and Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Grove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -62.00% -57.05% Grove 8.10% 12.48% 10.39%

12.4% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Grove shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of Grove shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Grove, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 3 0 3.00 Grove 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mind Medicine (MindMed) currently has a consensus target price of 7.67, indicating a potential upside of 982.25%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than Grove.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Grove’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$93.04 million -0.23 -3.08 Grove $24.09 million 2.88 $2.98 million N/A N/A

Grove has higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed).

Summary

Grove beats Mind Medicine (MindMed) on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. It also develops MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Grove (Get Rating)

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

