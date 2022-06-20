Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Receives GBX 671.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 671.14 ($8.15).

A number of research firms recently commented on RMV. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rightmove to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 617 ($7.49) to GBX 574 ($6.97) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 795 ($9.65) to GBX 800 ($9.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.40) price target on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Rightmove alerts:

LON RMV opened at GBX 542 ($6.58) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 586.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 652.32. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 518.50 ($6.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 810 ($9.83). The company has a market capitalization of £4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.45.

In other Rightmove news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($7.96), for a total value of £15,173.28 ($18,416.41).

Rightmove Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.