TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives $10.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTI. Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 857,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 147,472 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 243,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 59,472 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

FTI opened at $6.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.88. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $9.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

