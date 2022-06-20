Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives $98.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.60.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth $32,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRYS opened at $55.50 on Friday. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.51.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

