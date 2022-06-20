Brokerages Set Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) Target Price at GBX 327.14

Shares of Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 327.14 ($3.97).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($3.94) to GBX 350 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Ten Entertainment Group alerts:

In related news, insider Antony Smith sold 32,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.10), for a total transaction of £82,025.85 ($99,558.02).

TEG stock opened at GBX 250 ($3.03) on Friday. Ten Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of GBX 214.25 ($2.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 285.01 ($3.46). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 254.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 254.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £171.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10.

About Ten Entertainment Group (Get Rating)

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,101 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides family entertainment space, soft plays, laser tag arenas, karaoke rooms, escape rooms, pool tables, and amusement machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.