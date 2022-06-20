Brokerages Set AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Target Price at $5.54

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.54.

Several research firms have commented on ATY. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Desjardins cut AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on AcuityAds from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on AcuityAds from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th.

ATY opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.87 million and a P/E ratio of 31.86. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATY. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AcuityAds by 64.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AcuityAds by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 947.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the period. 8.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

