Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Receives $88.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEMTF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nemetschek from €85.00 ($88.54) to €78.50 ($81.77) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Nemetschek stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.60. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $87.20.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

