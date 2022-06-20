Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Receives $33.57 Average PT from Analysts

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.57.

MSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Datto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Northland Securities cut shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datto in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Get Datto alerts:

In other Datto news, CAO William Severance sold 1,652 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $44,620.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon sold 28,055 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $751,312.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,467.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,304 shares of company stock valued at $11,664,543 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Datto by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSP opened at $34.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.77, a P/E/G ratio of 14.06 and a beta of -0.27. Datto has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.50.

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.57 million. Datto had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.65%. On average, analysts expect that Datto will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Datto (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.