JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Receives GBX 576.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 576.43 ($7.00).

Several analysts have issued reports on JD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.43) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 240 ($2.91) to GBX 195 ($2.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 875 ($10.62) price target for the company.

Shares of LON:JD opened at GBX 106.45 ($1.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of GBX 98.94 ($1.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 235.70 ($2.86). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 128.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.83.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

