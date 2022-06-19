Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Trims Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,007 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 26,230 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.3% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $5,040,000. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Salesforce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 82,469 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $20,958,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $163.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.88. The company has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a PE ratio of 158.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $322,129.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,586 shares in the company, valued at $17,232,821.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $558,305.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,142,730 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

