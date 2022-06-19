Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,014 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.2% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $234.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.25. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $173.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

