Park National Corp OH Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,551 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castellan Group acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,867,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 422.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $118.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.83. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

