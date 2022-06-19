New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $52.48 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.9% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Tesla were worth $52,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 839 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $897.43.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $650.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $608.88 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $808.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $909.05. The firm has a market cap of $673.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.