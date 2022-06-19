Symmetry Partners LLC Has $7.78 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 101.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 87,046 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

UNH stock opened at $452.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $500.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.