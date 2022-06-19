UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.73.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $452.06 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.61. The firm has a market cap of $424.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.