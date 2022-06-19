Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.9% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 80,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $752,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $4,510,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $157.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.41. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.61 and a 52-week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

