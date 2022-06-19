New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 9,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.55.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $178.25 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.33 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

