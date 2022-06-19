Park National Corp OH Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.1% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $27,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $752,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $4,510,000. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $1,262,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $157.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.41. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.61 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

