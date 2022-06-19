Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 193 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.5% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

ABBV opened at $138.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $244.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

