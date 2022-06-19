Park National Corp OH Cuts Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,298 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Cigna by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cigna by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,522 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $244.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $273.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.79.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CI shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.60.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $249,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

