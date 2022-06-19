New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Cigna by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cigna by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Cigna by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,522 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $249,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $244.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.79. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $273.58.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.60.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

