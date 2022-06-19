Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Invests $78,000 in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 337 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.60.

NYSE:CI opened at $244.52 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $273.58. The firm has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.73 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at $43,402,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

