Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Buys New Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

NYSE WFC opened at $38.48 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.