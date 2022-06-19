Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Buys New Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
NYSE WFC opened at $38.48 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.79%.
About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.