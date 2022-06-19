Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $114,000 Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,072 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $424,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $905,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $1,721,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $49.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day moving average is $52.37. The stock has a market cap of $190.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 35.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.77) to GBX 2,850 ($34.59) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($24.74) to GBX 2,551 ($30.96) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.74) to GBX 2,550 ($30.95) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.43.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

