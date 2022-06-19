Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $88.22 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

