Park National Corp OH Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW opened at $172.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.38 and its 200 day moving average is $220.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.14 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.94.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.