Park National Corp OH Trims Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Bonness Enterprises Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 54,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 55,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 389.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $73.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $157.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $78.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 76.60%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,050. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

