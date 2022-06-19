Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lessened by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $360.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $407.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.12.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

