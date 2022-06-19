2,417 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,279,217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,694,005,000 after buying an additional 13,237,122 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 307.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,135,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,135,357,000 after buying an additional 11,420,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,108,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,715,504,000 after buying an additional 9,801,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

NVDA stock opened at $158.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $397 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.60. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $153.28 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

