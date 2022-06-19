Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 264.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,544 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,284,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,385,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $89.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.62 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.