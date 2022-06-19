City State Bank Purchases Shares of 1,284 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

City State Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,282,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,735,000 after acquiring an additional 753,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,342,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,535,000 after acquiring an additional 707,482 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,093,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,698,000 after acquiring an additional 311,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $649,161,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CL opened at $74.04 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.12.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

