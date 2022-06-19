Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.80.

Shares of CB opened at $189.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.13. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,260 shares of company stock worth $34,398,073. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

