NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Reduced by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,446 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 20,207 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.0% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $38,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $3,597,000. City State Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $1,162,000. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $158.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $153.28 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.60.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

