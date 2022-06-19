UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,571 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 524 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 24,481 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,676 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $452.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $500.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a market cap of $424.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

