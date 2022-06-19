NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.8% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $3,597,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $1,162,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $158.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $153.28 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

