Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 1,590 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.2% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8,331.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 219,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,516,000 after buying an additional 217,279 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

MRK opened at $84.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.95. The company has a market cap of $213.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

