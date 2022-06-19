Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 377 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Carrier Global by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Carrier Global by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Carrier Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,737,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,054,000 after acquiring an additional 876,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,675,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,435,000 after purchasing an additional 218,963 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,524,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,043,000 after purchasing an additional 439,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $34.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.13.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

