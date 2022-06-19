Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1,000.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after buying an additional 2,548,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,795 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $3,657,318.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,715 shares of company stock worth $24,986,114 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $87.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.94.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

